"It's an absolute honor": Shreya Chaudhry on her film 'The Mehta Boys' premiering at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Actor Shreya Chaudhry is brimming with excitement as her upcoming film 'The Mehta Boys' is all set for world premiere at the 15th edition of the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

The film starring Boman Irani, Shreya Chaudhry and Avinash Tiwary is a film about an estranged relationship between a father and a son that delves deep into themes of identity, family, and belonging.

The Mehta Boys is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

Written by Boman Irani and Alex Dinelaris, the movie features a cast including Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup. Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production, produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar.

Sharing her thoughts on the world premiere, Shreya said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be heading to Chicago for the South Asian Film Festival, especially since our film, The Mehta Boys will have its world premiere at the festival on the opening night! It's an absolute honor to have our work showcased on such a prestigious platform and it is incredibly fulfilling to receive this international recognition."

Boman Irani is making his directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys'.

On working alongside Boman Irani, she stated, "The Mehta Boys is a very special film for me. It has been a tremendous honor to not only act but also be directed by a legend like Boman Irani sir, it is an experience I will always value. To have the opportunity to collaborate with the Oscar-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris at such an early stage of my career is also something I'm very grateful for. Boman sir's knowledge of the craft and the passion he brought to the set was so inspiring. With sir around, every day on set was a masterclass. I'm incredibly grateful to him for trusting me with this role and allowing me to be part of this journey."

Shreya also shared a feeling of having a film, which is part of an international film festival.

"The feeling of having a film that we've all worked so hard to be part of an international film festival that celebrates stories from South Asia is one of those dream-come-true moments, especially so early on in my career. To think that The Mehta Boys will be seen by a wider audience, fills me with so much gratitude. To have the opportunity to work with such a talented cast and crew, all of whom poured their hearts into this film, makes this recognition even more special," she added.

The screening on September 20 will be followed by an engaging conversation featuring the actor, writer, director and producer, Boman Irani, along with writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr, actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, as well as producer Danesh Irani and executive producer Ankita Batra. The next day, on September 21, Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr will conduct a master class on the writing process of The Mehta Boys.

