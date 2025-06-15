"It's an amazing event": Dil Raju on Telangana Gaddar Film Awards

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 : Film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju discussed the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards ceremony and expressed his happiness with how well the event turned out.

He said, "We've done the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards event in Hyderabad. It's an amazing event. It's happened in Hyderabad from Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana and Bhatti garu (Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka) and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy garu. So, all film fraternities attended. So, it's happened as a very good event in Hyderabad."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun bagged the first Best Actor award for his blockbuster, 'Pushpa 2', at the Gaddar Film Awards.He expressed his gratitude towards the Government of Telangana for this honour. Taking to X, he wrote, "I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour . All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans , your unwavering support continues to inspire me."

'Razakar' film producer Gudur Narayana Reddy also expressed happiness after the Telangana state government announced three Gaddar Awards for his film.

Speaking to ANI, Gudur Narayana Reddy said, "I feel happy and delighted, because this movie Razakar has won three awards from the state, one for the Best Historical film, the other for the best music director, and the third one is the best Makeup man. I'm really happy with my first debut movie. If I could earn this, it would be a real encouragement, and I thank and appreciate for getting this encouragement from the state government."

The Telangana government announced the Gaddar Film Awards in May. Nivetha Thomas was chosen as the best leading actress for '35 Chinna Katha Kadu,' Allu Arjun as the best leading actor for 'Pushpa-2,' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' as the best feature film.

