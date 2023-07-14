"It's an incredible and demanding part with lots of layers," says 'Adhura' actor Sahil Salathia about his role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : ‘Panipat’ actor Sahil Salathia talked about his role in the web series ‘Ahhura’ and also shared BTS moments from the sets of the show.

While throwing light on his character in the show, he said, “I am playing the part of Suyyash, who is an actor and has gone back to his school with his other friends for a reunion. The story is about these 5 friends. Now, you'll have to see what happens to Suyyash, why he is there and what happens to his other friends. I want the audience to watch the show and enjoy the thrill. But it's an incredible and demanding part with lots of layers and that's what makes an actor happy.”

On the challenges, while depicting the character on-screen, he added, “It was challenging to make Suyyash come alive on screen because there was a lot of homework involved. There are a lot of emotional layers to him and the other characters as well, which the audience will see once they watch the show. But that's what makes it interesting and our makes our job have that thrill. That's what I am here for.”

When asked the reason for choosing this project and saying ‘yes’, he added, “I said yes because of 3 reasons. Firstly, I feel I have a very incredible part in the show with huge scope to perform, and I feel I have done a good job at it, if I may so. I hope the reactions are going to be the same. Secondly, Nikkhil Advani sir is making the show and I have worked with him before so I had to collaborate with him again. And thirdly, it's my first project with Amazon India and the show is also their first horror series, so I had to say yes.”

Recalling an incident from the sets while shooting for the series, he said, “There is a moment in the show where the audience will see me do a very strong stunt. I can't give away too much since the show has just come out, but it's related to height and when we were doing the stunt, I had to do many takes for all the different cameras and the different angles being used. So, it is a moment that will remain with me because I was up in the air for hours and hours. I felt like a bird actually.”

‘Adhura’ revolves around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, set in two timelines - 2022 and 2007. Secrets, disappearances, and eerie occurrences connect a guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh)and a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora), blurring the lines between the past and present. As the shocking truth threatens to unravel, the batch of 2007 is forced to confront its inner demons, as the school's core is threatened, forever changing the lives of those involved.

'Adhura' is streaming on Prime Video.

