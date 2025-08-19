“It’s Been 8 Years of My Sweetest Film: Kriti Celebrates 8 Years of Bareilly Ki Barfi”

Kriti Sanon took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated eight years of her much-loved film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actress shared a special video from the film on her Instagram story, capturing moments that continue to strike a chord with audiences. Along with the clip, she wrote, “It’s been 8 Years to my sweetest film 🥰”, reflecting the personal bond she holds with the project.

Released in 2017, Bareilly Ki Barfi won immense love from audiences and critics alike for its heartwarming story and relatable characters. At the center of the film was Kriti Sanon as Bitti Mishra, a free-spirited girl from Bareilly who broke stereotypes with her charm, wit, and unapologetic individuality. The role was a turning point for Kriti, showcasing her range as an actor and solidifying her place as one of the most dynamic talents of her generation.

Kriti’s portrayal of Bitti was hailed as authentic, refreshing, and impactful. Her ability to blend innocence with rebellion made Bitti one of the most memorable female characters in recent Hindi cinema. From dancing to Sweety Tera Drama to delivering emotional depth in her scenes, Kriti brought an unmatched energy to the role that continues to resonate years later.

Looking back, it is evident that Bareilly Ki Barfi holds a special place in Kriti Sanon’s career as well as in the hearts of her fans. The film not only gave audiences a story filled with warmth and laughter but also cemented Kriti’s reputation as an actress who can bring rawness and relatability to every character she takes on. Eight years later, Bitti remains unforgettable, and as Kriti herself rightly said, this film truly was her sweetest one.