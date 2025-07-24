"It's been a decade": Vicky Kaushal looks back as 'Masaan' clocks 10 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : As 'Masaan' turned 10, Vicky Kaushal looked back at the film that launched his career as an actor.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Chhaava actor shared a series of BTS pictures to mark the special day.

The pictures showcased special moments from the set, including candid shots with his co-star Shweta Tripathi, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and other crew members.

Reflecting on his journey, Vicky wrote, "It's been a decade! So much to learn, so much to grow. Thank you for everything. Musafir hain hum bhi, musafir ho tum bhi. Kisi mod par phir mulaqat hogi."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMfGdO2oxfu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Masaan, which released in 2015, was a turning point in Indian indie cinema. It quietly made its mark with powerful storytelling and strong performances.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. It also won two major awards there.

Set in Varanasi, Masaan tells two parallel stories. One follows Devi, played by Richa Chadda, a young woman dealing with personal tragedy and social judgment. The other focuses on Deepak, played by Vicky Kaushal, a man who works at the cremation ghats but dreams of a better life. The film touched on deep themes like love, grief, caste, and hope, and was praised for portraying the real lives of people often left out of mainstream cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in 'Chhaava,' which performed well at the box office. Looking ahead, Vicky is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor