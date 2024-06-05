"It's been a tough day...": Neha Sharma after Lok Sabha poll defeat of father Ajeet Sharma

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], June 5 : Bollywood actor Neha Sharma's father Ajeet Sharma, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bhagalpur in Bihar on an Indian National Congress ticket, did not manage to secure enough votes and was defeated by Ajay Kumar Mandal of Janata Dal (United).

Hours after the declaration of results on Tuesday, Neha took to Instagram and thanked those who supported her father, admitting that it was a tough day for the family.

"It's been a tuff day for us but we gave a very good fight and I'm very thankful to all the people who believed in my Father and voted for him. While we turn the page to the next chapter remember - OUR GREATEST GLORY IS NOT IN NEVER FAILING, BUT IN RISING EVERY TIME WE FAIL," Neha wrote.

Neha's sister Aisha Sharma also penned a note for her father.

"On a personal note, as a tamily we are very thanktul to everyone who believed and voted for my father. As a daughter all I can say is that my father is SIMPLY INSPIRATIONAL!!#bhagalpurloksabha," Aisha posted on Instagram.

Neha also campaigned for her father. In April 2024, she participated in a roadshow in Bihar.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark.

For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

