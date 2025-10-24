"It's been years of struggle and hard work": UK-based Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar on receiving King Charles III's British Empire Medal

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Renowned UK-based Kuchipudi exponent Arunima Kumar has created history by becoming the first artist of the dance form to receive King Charles III's Honorary British Empire Medal (BEM) for her outstanding contribution to promoting Indian classical dance in the United Kingdom and across the world.

Speaking to ANI, Arunima shared her emotions upon receiving the honour and said she was deeply grateful. She described the recognition as a moment that reflects her years of "struggle and hard work."

"I'm very, very grateful, very, very happy, because it has been years of struggle and hard work. You know, when I went to Britain many, many years ago as a Kuchipudi dancer, I was working in the corporate sector, and I realised that there was a gap, and people really didn't know about the art form. I took it upon myself to set up something very professional, institutionalise the art form, and work with mainstream venues to perform," she said.

Arunima's Arunima Kumar Dance Company (AKDC), in collaboration with the British Council, is set to host a special cultural event titled 'Samarpanam - A Dance Offering' in New Delhi on Friday evening.

The event marks a unique cultural exchange between India and the United Kingdom, with 15 to 20 young British students, aged 11 to 16, travelling to India to participate in a week-long Kuchipudi dance program.

During rehearsals at the British Council on Thursday, Arunima reflected on how far her journey has come from introducing Kuchipudi to British audiences to being honoured by the King, and now having her students representing her in the city for the big event. She called it a surreal experience.

"Slowly, with nobody understanding what Kuchipudi dance is, to now receiving this honour and having all of the studentsor at least some of themhere representing me in the city where I grew up is something very special. I'm very excited, grateful, and overwhelmed," she shared.

AKDC was founded by Arunima, who has led over 3,000 performances in more than 50 countries and trained over 250 students worldwide. She has brought Kuchipudi to some of the world's most iconic stages, from Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street to the European Parliament and Sydney Opera House. Arunima has also pioneered the use of dance in hospitals, prisons, schools, and care homes as a tool for empowerment, healing, and inclusion.

