"It's changed me a lot...": Amy Poehler on being part of 'Inside Out 2'

Washington [US], June 11 : Actor and comedian Amy Poehler talked about being part of the American animated coming-of-age film, 'Inside Out 2', which is a sequel to 2015 film 'Inside Out', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adele Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman.

While talking about joining the cast of the film, Amy shared, "It's actually given me an incredible gift, to be in a film like this means a lot. It's very hard to be in something that is really good, that means something and says something and that a lot of people see. You don't always get those three things. It's changed me a lot, I'm very, very grateful to be back."

Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter, who directed the first film and is an executive producer on the second, shared that the idea about the sequel came around a few years ago after the release of the first film, when "people kept talking about it, kept referencing it as some film that changed the way they thought about themselves, dealing with their kids." 'Inside Out 2' hits theaters on Friday, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

