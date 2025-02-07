"It's damaging..": Melissa Gilbert on why she reacted to Megyn Kelly's 'Little House' reboot comment

Washington [US], February 7 : Actor Melissa Gilbert, who appeared as Caroline "Ma" Ingalls in 'Little House on the Prairie', the Musical, reacted to media personality Megyn Kelly's tweet about the Little House on the Prairie reboot.

"Listen, I wasn't going to say a word. I really wasn't. Because it's a separate story, we're not involved. I think everyone has a right to tell any story they want to in any way they want to and I think there's a great deal of room in the Little House universe for multiple stories and multiple points of view," she said, reported People.

"I think if it does well when the water rises, all boats float. So I don't have a problem with that. What I have a problem with, and the reason I opened my big fat mouth, was because someone else opened hers," shared Gilbert.

"I merely pointed out the fact that to deny the, and I use air quotes, 'woke-ism' of the original series is a huge mistake because the stories we were telling were the stories of what was actually going on in this country in the 1970s through the lens of the 1870s," as per the outlet.

She added, "That was Michael Landon, who was a Republican, by the way. I keep picturing in my head what he would do if he was alive today and heard what she said."

Gilbert shared that she doesn't appreciate the "assumption" that telling stories from different people is "a bad thing."

"It's hyperbole and it's damaging and it's wrong. I didn't jump into it for any particular political reasons or anything like that. I just wanted to set the record straight. The fans all pretty much, largely I would say, said, 'Exactly, Little House was that," reported People.

She added, "It opened our eyes to a lot of things that were going on in our world then and now. There's a reason why it had such a huge resurgence in 2020, and it wasn't just a pandemic. It was the summer of racial unrest. People were leaning into stories like the Wisdom of Solomon and all of the stories we did about racism and nativism. And I think the show lives on because a lot of the stories we told are still problems."

While talking about the upcoming series, Gilbert shared that it is "a remake, not a reboot"

"There's no reason to capture the spirit of the original at all. I'm hoping, and from what I understand, that the remake will be closer to the books than we did. There's a lot of information and beautiful stories to mine from the actual writings of Little House," said Gilbert.

"There's no reason to go off-roading and adding characters that didn't exist. There are plenty of people in the Little House world that still haven't been talked about on our version of the show. We really twisted the true story around quite a bit," according to People.

