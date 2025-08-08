"It's Encouragement for My Self-Belief": Kartik Aaryan Named Endorser of the Year at IAA Awards 2025

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter recognised Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as the Brand Endorser of the Year at the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards 2025. The honour celebrates Kartik’s remarkable journey in the brand and advertising space, where his consistent credibility and growing influence have made him one of the most sought-after faces across sectors.

With an impressive portfolio of leading brands, Kartik Aaryan’s connect with the masses has translated into measurable brand value and trust. His collaborations have not only enhanced consumer engagement but also positioned him as a dependable and relatable ambassador for the evolving Indian market.

Celebrating the moment, Kartik took to social media and shared a gratitude note alongside images from the event, captioned:

"Endorser of the Year ❤️🙏 From getting just 'one second' in my first ad to now being honoured with the prestigious 'IAA Brand Endorser Of The Year Award' for my humble presence in the brand world, for me, this is more than applause; it's encouragement for my self-belief and validation for my choices. A heartfelt thank you to all my brands for placing so much trust in me and making me their reliable partner in their journey ❤️"

This honour not only highlights Kartik’s journey from an outsider to a dependable public personality, but also underscores his growing impact in the marketing ecosystem. As someone who has become synonymous with credibility, consistency, and relatability, Kartik continues to strengthen his positioning as a brand favourite.

The IAA Leadership Awards are among the most respected in the advertising and marketing domain, recognising excellence and influence in brand-building across industries.

