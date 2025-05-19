"It's fun and witchy...": Nicole Kidman updates on 'Practical Magic' sequel with Sandra Bullock

Washington [US], May 19 : Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman provided an update on the highly anticipated sequel to the romantic comedy 'Practical Magic', which she will star in alongside Sandra Bullock.

The film, directed by Susanne Bier, is set for release on September 18, 2026.

"It's fun and witchy," Kidman described the project, adding that the collaboration with Bullock and Bier forms a "perfect triangle" due to their familiarity with each other, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman has made a commitment to work with female directors every 18 months, and she has exceeded her original goal by working with 27 female directors.

"I was going to make it possible," Kidman said, emphasising her desire to experiment and push boundaries in her career.

"For me, at this stage of my life, to have that purpose and to have that commitment is something that pulls me through as well. Because as much as I'm an actor and I'm looking for great roles, I'm also looking to experiment. I don't want to be contained and I don't want to be safe, so constantly looking for the boundaries is what I'm looking for. And I know that's what the younger filmmakers are looking for as well so they'll come and experiment with me," she added, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman will receive the top prize at the Kering Women in Motion Awards, honouring her contributions to women's voices in cinema.

She also discussed her recent project 'Babygirl', directed by Halina Reijn, which gained viral attention on TikTok.

Kidman expressed her excitement about the film's unexpected success and the power of social media in promoting movies.

Kidman revealed that she is considering a new role that she described as "incredibly disturbing" and is eager to take on the challenge.

She also shared her creative process, which involves writing down ideas late at night. "I do it at 3 am, writing sessions," Kidman said, adding, "I wake up and I'll write something, be it a dream or something circulating in my head and my life and my heart at that time."

