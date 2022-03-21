It's going to be addictive: Hiba Nawab on new show 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'

Mumbai, March 21 Actress Hiba Nawab has come on-board new show 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. The title of the show is quite unique and the actress shared that she had a feeling that it's going to be different.

"When I first heard the name 'Woh Toh Hai Alebelaa' I was very sure the show would be very albela and very different, the characters would be very albela. I knew that my fans would love to watch such a show. So, I was really thrilled. Also, when I heard about my character and the whole storyline, I was excited because it's something really different from the daily soaps that you do."

"As you go from one sequence to another, there are a lot of twists and turns and the audience will be glued to it. I am sure they would eagerly wait to watch the new episodes. I can say it is going to be addictive because even while we are working I want to know what's going to happen next," she said.

The young actress plays Sayuri Sharma, the eldest of the three daughters in the Sharma family.

Speaking about her character, she said: "She is a very strong, level-headed woman. She is someone who has taken up the responsibility of her whole family. There is no man in the family so she has become one to take care of everyone's needs. With time she has become really mature and responsible as she was dealing with all the ups and downs the family was going through. At the same time, she is very colourful and vibrant and full of love."

Hiba also revealed that she could relate to her character and said: "Sayuri is a multi-tasker, she is very spontaneous, she is very mature and I feel with time I have also become very mature and a multi-tasker with all the work that I do at home or when I am shooting."

"So I think I could relate to that. There is another point that I could relate to is that my character is really inspired by her mother and in real life even I am very inspired by my mother. She is someone who has given it all to our family, she is a multi-tasker, and I can say that I have learned a lot from her."

It's like a homecoming for her as she has collaborated with Rajan Shahi and his banner after seven years. Her last show with the production house was 'Tere Sheher Mein' which went on-air in 2015. She said that it feels like coming back home, and added: "I was very excited when Rajan sir called me and wanted to have a meeting with me about this character."

"I didn't even know the story or anything about the show, but when he called me I said I want to do it because I know he is an amazing showmaker. I have worked with him before and it was a wonderful experience. So I wanted to come back and be at home," Hiba concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor