'It’s Good to Take a Break from Action Films': Akshay Oberoi On His Role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Akshay Oberoi is stepping into new territory with his latest role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Known for his intense and unconventional performances last year in films like Fighter, Illegal 3, Broken News 2, Ghuspaithiyan, and Kisko Tha Pata, Akshay is now embracing a lighter, more family-friendly character in this much-anticipated film. In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Akshay plays a realistic character with lots of different shades in it. Sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh, Akshay is all set to showcase his boy-next-door charm.

Reflecting on this transition, Akshay says, “Stepping into Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been an incredibly refreshing experience for me. Over the last few years, I have explored intense, layered characters—roles that were dark, complex, and psychologically demanding. But this film allows me to tap into a completely different energy. Playing a warm, charming, and family-oriented character is a delightful change, but it also comes up with a twist, that I am going to keep a surprise for everyone and I’m excited for audiences to see this side of me."

He further says, "Working with such an incredible cast has made this journey even more special. The energy on set has been nothing short of electric, and collaborating with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit has been an absolute joy. And, of course, having Karan Johar produce and Shashank Khaitan direct this project ensures that the film is filled with heart, laughter, and entertainment. I can’t wait for people to experience the magic we’ve created.” With this refreshing shift in roles, Akshay Oberoi continues to demonstrate his versatility and ability to adapt to different genres.