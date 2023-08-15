It's gratifying to know that our country is in capable hands: Anil Kapoor after visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Actor Anil Kapoor went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the women and men who run the country.

Anil took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit.

Along with the pictures, he penned down a lengthy note, “Today in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, I had the incredible opportunity to meet the women and men who quite literally run our country.”

He added, “At the helm of our leadership is a lady so humble, warm and welcoming that you feel like you've known her forever. Guiding her are some of the smartest men and women who serve as ministers and supporting her behind the scenes is the most selfless group of people guarding her and serving their country in turn.”

He concluded, “It was both humbling and gratifying to know that our country is in such strong and capable hands and I'm so thankful for the opportunity to get to witness them in action. No better way to celebrate our #IndependenceDay! Vande Mataram!”

In the pictures, Anil looked as ever young and stylish as he wore a black kurta with a black long jacket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next action film ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor