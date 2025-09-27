'Its Happening': Rajat Bedi Gives Major Update About Aryan Khan's Ba**Ds Of Bollywood Season 2

Ba**ds Of Bollywood brought a major storm in entertainment industry as it became instant hit on OTT platform. Th show grabbed everyone's attention as the concept, plot, actors and storyline was perfect. But after the climax, audience felt something was missing and felt like their is a possibility that, it might get second season. During recent interview Rajat Bedi, who made acting comeback through these series gave some inside gossips and is their any possibility of season 2.

Rajat Bedi told News18 that, “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season." Talking about the reaction that show and his character is getting he said, “It’s unbelievable! Not just me but my whole family – my son, my daughter, my wife – too feels like god gave us everything together all at once."

He further added that he feels his life has taken U-turn and It feels like the rains are finally over and the sun is out shining bright Ba***ds Of Bollywood is the reason why other things didn’t work out for me. God had a plan for me.

Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi is a popular villian of 2000s, known for movies like, 'The Hero Love Story 'of a 'Spy', 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Jaani Dushman', 'Partner', and others. In 2023, he appeared in the Punjabi film Gol Gappe and the Telugu movie Ahimsa. However, The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks his significant comeback. His performance on Aryan Khan's show has been widely praised.