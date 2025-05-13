"'It's Hard To Put Into Words": Pankaj Tripathi Gets Emotional While Filming in His Native Bihar for the First Time

For acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, returning to his roots has always been a deeply personal dream. And now, after years of winning hearts across the globe with his impactful performances, the versatile actor is finally shooting a film in his home state of Bihar — a first in his illustrious acting career. The untitled social human drama, directed by Amit Rai of OMG 2 fame, brings together two passionate storytellers who both hail from Bihar. In a rare and touching coincidence, this marks the first time both Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai are shooting a film in their home state — a moment of immense pride and emotion for the duo.

The film, supported by the Bihar Film Niga, features a strong ensemble cast including Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, and many talented actors from the Bihar film industry. With a 35-day shooting schedule, the film is being shot across real locations in Bihar, offering an authentic backdrop for the compelling narrative. Getting emotional about the milestone, Pankaj Tripathi shared, "It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to me. I began my journey as a performer on the dusty streets of a small village in Bihar, doing theatre and nukkad nataks, never imagining that one day I would return to these very lanes with a film crew. After spending over two decades in Hindi cinema, this is the first time I am shooting a film in my home state, and it feels like life has come full circle. Hindi films are rarely shot in Bihar — the last I remember was Manoj Bajpayee’s Shool in 2003 — so this experience is incredibly special and long overdue."

He further adds, "There is a different kind of magic in working on a story that’s rooted in your soil. I feel a deeper responsibility and an emotional connection to every scene, every location, every face I see here. Collaborating again with Amit Rai, who is also from Bihar, makes this project even more personal. We both understand the nuances, the language, the spirit of the land — and I believe that will reflect on screen. This film is more than just another project; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the place that made me who I am.”

This powerful and intimate film aims to explore socially relevant themes through a human lens, with Bihar not just serving as the location but as a living, breathing character in the story.