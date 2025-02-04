"It's in early stages right now": Lukas Gage on Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House sequel

Washington DC [US], February 4 : Actor Lukas Gage who played a prominent role in Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' opened up on the making of its sequel and his role in it, reported Variety.

Lukas who will be soon making his writing debut with a memoir, "I Wrote This for Attention," in October interacted with Variety and shared the details of the Road House sequel and how he was almost selected for a role in 'The Last Of Us' TV series.

Road House is an American action film that starred Jake and debutant UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the lead roles. Lukas played the character of Billy in the film.

It was a hit. The fans have been speculating on the sequel of the film for a long time. Sharing the details, he said, "Yeah. I think they're in the really early stages of it, and Jake has been super busy with being a Broadway star and figuring out his schedule with the M Night Shyamalan movie, but it's for sure happening. It's in the early stages right now," said Lukas as quoted by Variety.

However, the actor was not so confirmed about his role in the sequel. "I don't know. I hope so" said Lukas when asked about his casting in the second instalment of Road House.

In an interview with Variety, the actor also revealed that he was almost selected for the TV series 'The Last Of Us' which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles.

"I've been luckier in TV than I have in film. There was one on "The Last of Us" the new season that I didn't get that I got close to. I would've loved to have done that. I was a fan of the game," said Lucas as quoted by Variety.

Lukas has played prominent roles in hit TV series like American Vandal (2017), Euphoria (2019), The White Lotus (2021), You (2023), and Fargo (2023).

