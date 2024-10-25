"It's like a dream come true": Kartik Aaryan in awe of Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan's scintillating dance performance in 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : The wait is finally over as the makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have released the iconic song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0', featuring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan during an event in Mumbai.

The song showcases a stunning face-off between Vidya and Madhuri and no doubt it is a visual treat for not only the audience but also the lead star of the film, Kartik Aaryan. He has all the praise for the mesmerising actresses.

While appreciating the performances of Vidya and Madhuri, Kartik shared, "The day shoot happened, the day it was announced that this shoot was going to happen, we were all so excited from that day. Along with that, when this shoot was happening, I didn't even need to come there, I was just watching the live performance. That I will never miss this opportunity. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To see Madhuri ji and Vidya ji performing together, that too in 'Ami Je Tomar'."

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

Sharing his experience of working with the Bollywood divas, he said, "Genuinely, the time I got to work with Madhuri ji and Vidya ji, I thought I was dreaming. It's like a dream come true. It's a big thing for me. I've been watching Madhuri ji since my childhood. And she's a dancing queen. She's a legend. And you don't get an opportunity like this anywhere. And about Vidya ji, I'm just praising her everywhere. I have had a blast. I'm living a dream right now and I'm enjoying it a lot. Again, I'd like to thank the whole team."

In the song, Madhuri and Vidya are seen dressed in traditional attires as royal courtesans. Madhuri and Vidya's scintillating dance performance surely grabs the eyeballs of the viewers.

Recently, the makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri unveiled the second song 'Jaana Samjho Na' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with song video and captioned it, "Obsessed with #JaanaSamjhoNa. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in cinemas 1st November."

The song is the remake of a popular track, originally sung by Aditya Rikhari. The reprised version is sung by Aditya and Tulsi Kumar.

The second song track from the film is composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, with lyrics penned by Aditya Rikhari. Recently, title track of Kartik Aaryan starrer in the voice of three different music starsNeeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull created a buzz.

Kartik sets the screens on fire with his sleek, smooth, infectious 'Spooky Slide' dance moves.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with a title track video.

In what made the track a captivating sensation, Pitbull blends his rap with the iconic 'Hare RamHare Krishna' chant, while Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair and Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. There are modern beats produced by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi.

The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.

As anticipation builds for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.

