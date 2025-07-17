It's "lungi dance" time for Kareena Kapoor Khan in Greece

Athens [Greece], July 17 : When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan never disappoints.

Vacationing in Greece, the 'Jab We Met' star on Thursday shared stunning pictures from the beach. And what caught our attention was her "wrap skirt", which she jokingly referred to as a "lungi".

In the pictures, Bebo could be seen posing in a yellow-coloured halter bikini top that she paired with a dark green and white checkered wrap skirt. To make her post more captivating, she gave a filmy touch to the caption.

"Did a lungi dance in Greece ...had fun (red heart emoji) must try," Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena's look received a thumbs up from the fashionistas.

A netizen wrote, "Slaying."

"How amazing," another social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.

In April, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

Excited to work with "dream team", Kareena on Instagram wrote,"I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let's do this."

In a press note, Kareena further stated, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative."

As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us."

