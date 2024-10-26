It's made for children: Uma Thurman recalls her role in 'Batman & Robin'

Washington [US], October 26 : Actor Uma Thurman recalled playing Poison Ivy in the 1997 American superhero film 'Batman & Robin' and shared how her kids are fond of the movie, reported Deadline.

She recently appeared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and told the show's host that her "kids are obsessed with Batman & Robin," adding, "They love Poison Ivy."

Thurman said, "It's the one that was actually made for children."

"Well, my kids love it," Clarkson added.

'Batman & Robin' is a 1997 American superhero film based on the DC Comics characters Batman and Robin, created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane.

It was the fourth and last part of Warner Bros' original Batman film series, a sequel to Batman Forever, and the only one filmed without Tim Burton's involvement in any way.

The superhero film, directed by Joel Schumacher and starring George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell as the titled characters, has divided audiences and critics. Thurman's claim that Schumacher made Batman & Robin for kids has perplexed many, considering the controversial suits in his films.

Thurman's argument that Schumacher created Batman and Robin for children has surprised many, given the contentious outfits in his movie.

Directed by Joel Schumacher and written by Akiva Goldsman, it stars George Clooney as Bruce Wayne / Batman, replacing Val Kilmer, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Victor Fries / Mr Freeze, and Chris O'Donnell reprising his role as Dick Grayson / Robin, alongside Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverstone.

'Batman & Robin' was tonally different from the previous series of films, which started with Tim Burton's Batman in 1989, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor