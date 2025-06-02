"It's Not a Gentleman's Game": Raj Kundra Postpones Press Conference on Rajasthan Royals After Alleging Financial Misconduct by Key Promoter

Raj Kundra, entrepreneur and former co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise, has announced the postponement of his scheduled press conference, originally set for Monday, 2 June 2025. The event was intended to unveil documentation and evidence relating to alleged financial improprieties, offshore money laundering, and breaches of fiduciary duty involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals.

Kundra had announced a press conference on June 2 as he hinted at releasing documented evidence of financial malpractice that include offshore money movement, inconsistent transactions and what he also underlined as suppression of co-promoter rights. Nevertheless, Emerging Media Ventures Limited (EMV) and Manoj Kumar Badale issued an interim court injuction, which is being challenged by Kundra.

Speaking via his verified social media account, Mr. Kundra stated, “Let it be known I will not be intimidated or silenced. The truth will come out. The game may be called ‘gentleman’s’, but behind the scenes, it’s anything but. Due to recent developments, it may not be proper to hold the press conference, hence the press release is currently on hold but this is far from over.” #TruthWillPrevail #Transparency #Accountability #IPL #Justice #BCCI.

In 2009, Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, acquired an 11.7% stake in Rajasthan Royals for an estimated $15.4 million. However, his association with the franchise ended in 2015. While the full nature of the alleged misconduct is yet to be seen, Raj Kundra’s revelations have already sparked widespread curiosity and concern among cricket fans.