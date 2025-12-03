“It’s Not Easy to Make Someone Laugh”: Keerthy Suresh on Tackling Comedy in Revolver Rita

Keerthy Suresh continues to prove her range and depth with each new role. Most recently seen in the bold and gritty Revolver Rita, she has carved a niche for herself. Backed by filmmaker Atlee, she is known for her remarkable versatility. From her iconic portrayal of the legendary Savitri in Mahanati to her daring and edgy new avatar in Revolver Rita, Keerthy seamlessly navigates an eclectic array of characters, each distinct yet equally compelling.

Revolver Rita is a crime-comedy and speaking about her experience working in the genre and how it aligns with her personality, Keerthy shared, “Comedy is the most difficult emotion (to portray), I believe, because it's not easy to make someone laugh. But in our film, the character that I played also resonates with my personality. People who are close to me know that well. I was very happy doing this genre and the film. The experience of working on this film was great. The genre of the film also reflects on you at some point when you are performing. When you are at a very stressed shoot and then you come and join the shoot, you feel so refreshed. This is not a film where you go through your papers, you do a number of readings, and chit chat with your actors. No. This is something you come and be as spontaneous as you can. That way I had a great experience working with all the amazing actors in the film.”

Keerthy has many notable characters to her name. Her role in Mahanati as the legendary actress Savitri was not just a performance; it was an embodiment of grace, vulnerability, and resilience, breathing life into the golden era icon with authenticity and depth. This film cemented her ability to shoulder complex biographical narratives, setting a benchmark for her evolving career.

Transitioning into sports drama, in Good Luck Sakhi, she took on the spirited role of a small-town archer striving for Olympic glory. Her performance blended determination with emotional warmth, showcasing her ability to portray resilient, relatable characters rooted in reality. In the thriller Penguin, Keerthy entered the psychological thriller genre, playing a mother haunted by the mystery surrounding her missing child. Her nuanced portrayal of fear, strength, and desperation kept audiences engaged in a tightly woven suspense narrative. Dasara saw her embodying rustic intensity as she delved into the complexities of rural life. Her grounded performance highlighted the cultural and emotional challenges faced by her character, adding depth to a narrative rich in regional texture.

While in Saani Kaayidham, Keerthy transformed into a fierce and vengeful woman, delivering a gripping performance that balanced raw emotion with unflinching courage. This role cemented her presence in hard-hitting, action-driven stories. Miss India showcased her as an ambitious woman breaking barriers in a patriarchal society, portraying the struggles and hopes of countless dreamers. Keerthy’s optimistic yet determined character resonated as a modern anthem of empowerment. Now, with Revolver Rita, Keerthy breaks new ground, adopting a bold, edgy persona that challenges traditional heroine archetypes. This role marks a new chapter, reflecting her continual evolution as an actor unafraid to take risks.