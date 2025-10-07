"It's not easy to run in those shoes": Akshay Kumar urges CM Devendra Fadnavis for change in Maharashtra Police's footwear

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar raised a concern regarding the Maharashtra Police's footwear in a conversation with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the inaugural ceremony of FCCI Frames 2025, the Annual Convention on Business of Media and Entertainment, on Tuesday.

In a light-hearted yet insightful interview, Akshay Kumar urged the CM Devendra Fadnavis to induce changes in the footwear used by Maharashtra Police personnel.

Drawing attention to the physical strain faced by policemen, Akshay Kumar said, "Sir, this isn't related to the film industry, but I've noticed the shoes Mumbai Police wear. They have heels inside, and it's not easy to run in them. As an athlete and sportsman, I understand that this can cause back problems or even slipped discs when police have to run."

Akshay urged the CM to change the footwear of the Maharashtra Police so that they can take swift action in the field and help them run faster than the criminals.

"If their shoes could be redesigned, it would be highly beneficial for the Maharashtra Police, allowing them to run faster than any criminal," said Akshay Kumar.

CM Devendra Fadnavis responded positively to Akshay's suggestion, saying that it has been a long-overlooked issue.

"You've made a very good point. No one had ever brought this to my attention before," Fadnavis said. He further noted that police personnel often perform drills and field duties wearing the same formal shoes, which are not suited for rigorous movement.

Fadnavis also invited Akshay to directly contribute to the redesign of the new police footwear.

"You are an action hero, you know what kind of shoes are best for running and physical work. If you can help us with the design or suggest innovations, we will definitely implement them," said the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at FICCI Frames 2025.

Kumar responded enthusiastically, offering to create a prototype for review. He shared his hope that improved footwear could lead to substantial improvements in the everyday efficiency and well-being of Maharashtra's police officers.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in 'Jolly LLB 3'. It also starred Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

