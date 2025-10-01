It’s Not Just Cinema, It’s Power: Rukmini on Her Journey with Kantara

At the Mumbai promotional event for Kantara Chapter 1, actress Rukmini Vasanth captured the spotlight as she reflected on her incredible journey with the much-awaited film. Already being hailed as a "Pan-India sensation," Kantara has taken the nation by storm, and Rukmini's presence in the film has contributed significantly to its growing buzz.

The event saw Rukmini addressing the media with her usual grace, where she expressed heartfelt gratitude for being part of a project that has not only captivated audiences but has also reshaped the boundaries of Indian cinema. With Kantara already being called the "next big thing" in the industry, Rukmini couldn’t have asked for a more fitting debut in such an ambitious and groundbreaking project.

Rukmini's Powerful Message on Kantara

During her interaction with the media, Rukmini spoke with passion about the significance of the film and her role in it. She began by thanking the media and fans for their overwhelming support. Her words echoed the unity and emotion the team behind Kantara feels towards the project:

"First of all, I would like to thank you all for being here to celebrate Kantara with us. It’s amazing, and I am very happy to hear this. But Kantara was a very special film for our entire team. I am very proud and happy that I am taking these first steps with Kantara, a film as special as this. As sir said in our making video, it’s not just cinema, it’s a power for us. I would really like to say thank you to sir for giving me the opportunity to be a small part of this power. And all I would say is that we can all feel that power.”

Rishab Shetty's Kantara (2022) was a massive success, both critically and commercially. The National Award-winning film not only starred Shetty but was also directed by him. The film's prequel - Kantara: Chapter 1 - is releasing this Dussehra, on October 2. Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The advance booking window for the movie opened this week.