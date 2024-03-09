"It's not the most unified industry": Emraan Hashmi on Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : Actor Emraan Hashmi has been quite vocal on issues in and out of Bollywood.

In a statement provided by the webseries 'Showtime' team, he shared his take on the Boycott trend that the Bollywood industry faced lately.

"I don't know if it's a criticism but it's not the most unified industry at all points of time, because there are times where we have worked synergistically and in a better way, For example, the whole boycott trend of Bollywood, if we would have come together early on, we could have squashed it. Every industry has a few bad apples, so it's not like really tainting the industry or like the entire industry is undisciplined, it's just that some people are a little indisciplined in some way," he said.

Meanwhile, Emraan is being lauded for his performance in 'Showtime', which is created by Sumit Roy. Mihir Desai has directed it.

In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. The show gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Speaking about the series, Emraan earlier said, "When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real-life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors, now on whom is it based in real, will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way."

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana are also a part of the show.

