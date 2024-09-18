It's official! Coldplay coming to India in 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : The wait is finally over! Global rock band Coldplay is all set to enthrall the Indian audience with a special concert in 2025.

On Wednesday, BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, shared the update on their official Instagram handle with a small teaser.

The post showcases a motion image of the announcement of Coldplay's performance in Mumbai. Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. More details of the concert will be shared soon.

Meanwhile, fans are expressing their excitement about attending Coldplay's concert in Mumbai next year.

"Best news...can't wait to attend the gig," a social media user commented.

"Finally, the band is coming back. Yaay," another one wrote.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida' and 'In My Place' are some of the most hit songs of the band.

