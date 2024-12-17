It's 'prep time' for Shahid as he is all set to play 'edgy 90s gangster’

Mumbai, Dec 17 Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor says it is “prep time” as he is all set to play an “edgy and nasty” gangster from the 1990s.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome selfie post his workout. In the image, he is seen flaunting his pumped up biceps and sporting a rugged beard.

For the caption, he wrote: “Prep time ...Naya saal naya maal … Next character, next film what can I do that I haven't before .......lost in the woods...... But you can't be original if you aren't ready to be lost ...... DEVA was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble .....

He added: “Who will this new guy be ...... No friggin clue so far....... But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within. Sliding into the edgy nasty gangster 90s.”

According to reports Shahid is all set to play Hussain Ustara, a notorious gangster in the upcoming action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film stars Triptii Dimri.

Shahid, who is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, is gearing up for his next be seen in “Deva”, an action thriller film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It also stars Pooja Hegde.

The plot revolves around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

He was last seen in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, a science fiction romantic comedy, alongside actress Kriti Sanon. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, in their directorial debuts. The film grossed Rs 133.64 crore on a budget of Rs 45.85-75 crore making it a commercial success. It became the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Shahid made his film debut in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. He followed it with roles in several commercial failures before starring in Sooraj Barjatya's top-grossing family drama Vivah in 2006.

He was then seen in films such as Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Jersey and Batti Gul Meter Chalu to name a few.

