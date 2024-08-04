'It's probably the end of an era...': Rob Lowe hints at season 5 of '9-1-1: Lone Star' coming to end

Washington [US], August 4 : Actor Rob Lowe revealed that the drama TV series '9-1-1: Lone Star' may be coming to an end amid rumours of the series' cancellation, reported People.

Recently, he shared that the upcoming fifth season of the series would be its last.

"We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did," said Lowe of season 5. "We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it," he added.

"It feels like it's probably the end of an era of a certain type well, it doesn't feel like it. It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they're great," he continued, adding how he hopes the season will make "our case for the values of shows like that."

"I think we did a really good job. The stories that we were able to tell on a weekly basis in terms of the scope and scale that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of," he shared. "They were truly like mini-movies every week."

The sitcom, a spinoff of '9-1-1', follows Owen Strand (Lowe), the captain of a nascent Austin, Texas firehouse, and his son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein).

Alongside Lowe and Rubinstein, the series stars Jim Parrack, Gina Torres, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Kelsey Yates, Skyler Yates, Brianna Baker, and Sierra McClain.

Amid rumours of the series' cancellation, it was reported that McClain, who stars as 911 operator Grace Ryder, had left the series in June.

Earlier, Lowe opened up about fans' growing excitement to see the show return.

"I hear that out in the world, people saying, 'When's it coming back, Captain Strand? What's going on?' I'm happy that we're back with this insane three-part special event train derailment," he said. "The fact we're able to do that and deliver it is like, as an actor and a producer, that's the thing I'm really really proud of,"

"I put that up against anybody. It's impossible to do what we do on a weekly basis, but we do it, and I love that people love it," he added.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' season 5 premieres on Monday, September 23 on FOX, reported People.

