"It’s Really Hard to Make People Laugh: Kriti Sanon Highlights the Power of Comedy & Her Expanding Range

Kriti Sanon added another prestigious accolade to her growing list of achievements by winning the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards—a moment that not only celebrated her talent but also sparked an important conversation about the value of comedy in cinema. Taking the stage with grace and humility, Kriti shared a heartfelt message that resonated deeply: “Thank you. This one’s really, really special. Mujhe genuinely aisa lagta hai ki kabhi kabhi comic roles unhe best actor–best actress category me nominate bhi nahi karte hai, normally. And I’ve never understood why, you know, because I think bahut mushkil hota hai logo ko hasana, aisa mujhe lagta hai. And thank you, Zee, for recognizing the effort.”

With this honest reflection, Kriti spotlighted the long-standing gap in how comic performances are viewed and rewarded—despite requiring immense skill, timing, and emotional intelligence. Her recognition marks a defining shift in what is traditionally acknowledged as award-worthy, further solidifying her stance as one of today’s most fearless and versatile actors.

This win comes on the heels of a remarkable year where Kriti delivered three back-to-back hits—Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti—each film showcasing a completely different avatar: a humanoid robot, a fierce air hostess, and a gripping double role. The hattrick not only proved her ability to headline diverse genres but also underscored her growing box-office and critical appeal.

From intense dramas like Mimi and Do Patti to light-hearted entertainers and now a comic role that earned her top honors, Kriti’s journey has been one of consistent evolution. An outsider who carved her path with talent, resilience, and relentless drive, she continues to break new ground in a competitive industry where such transitions are rare.