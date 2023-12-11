"It's so weird": Britney Spears opens up about her life as a single woman

Washington [US], December 11 : Singer Britney Spears got candid about her life as a single woman and said that it is so "weird" to be single, reported People.

She took her Instagram handle to write a post where she reflected on life as a single woman. "It's so weird being single," Spears wrote in the caption along with the photograph of a nun drinking through a straw from a teacup.

"I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad ... I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all," added the singer, who released her memoir 'The Woman in Me' in October.

She continued, "I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve ... But I'm definitely changing all that ... I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???"

"I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day," Spears added.

"l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things ... The way I live my life is mine ... I've had so many people interfere with that ... But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!" she continued the caption.

"I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes ... My mom always use to visit the sisters at St. Mary's Catholic School ... She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies ... I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there ... It's weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room ... When I take a picture of it the illusion is that it's connected to the trees outside ... It's pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot ... The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere ... Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to ... l'm honestly not even sure why I'm writing this nonsense !!!?? Oh this picture," she concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0rrQ-hvG2V/

Spears and ex-husband Sam Aghari divorced after 14 months of marriage in August when a source told People that she was still "in great spirits despite everything going on."

"Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she's remaining positive and focusing on the future," the source added, noting that Spears was "focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers' camp and is getting songs from some big artists."

Last month, it was revealed that the "Toxic" singer's The Woman in Me sold over 1 million copies during its first week of availability. Spears stated in a statement at the time that she was "grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor