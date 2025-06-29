"It's super intimidating": Charlize Theron on Nolan's 'The Odyssey' ahead of her shoot schedule

Washington DC [US], June 29 : Charlize Theron opened up about her shoot schedule for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.

While talking to Variety, the renowned actress said that she will be leaving for the shoot of 'The Odyssey' in a "couple of weeks".

Ahead of her shoot, the actress admitted that she is quite "intimidated" to join the sets of 'The Odyssey' as she will be the last one to join the ensemble cast on the sets.

"I leave in a couple of weeks. I don't know I am just gonna talk to Chris (Christopher Nolan) about it and will see where it goes. It's super intimidating. I will be the last one to show up. I will be the new kid on the block. Everybody will know what they are doing and not me," said Theron while talking to Variety.

'The Odyssey' follows the Greek champion Odysseus on his tumultuous journey home after the Trojan War. The story was first scribed by the ancient Greek poet Homer over 2,000 years ago and is one of the oldest stories still enjoyed by modern readers, according to Variety.

Nolan penned the script and serves as director and producer. His wife, Emma Thomas, will also produce under the pair's Syncopy banner. Matt Damon is set to play the lead role in the film.

Damon appears alongside Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.

Damon was previously spotted on the film's set on March 25, when he filmed scenes shirtless and showed off his impressive abs on set in Favignana, Italy.

His co-star, Zendaya, was also seen in costume and on location that day as the pair filmed scenes for The Odyssey, based on the Ancient Greek epic poem attributed to the poet Homer, as reported by People.

Holland, 28, was photographed on the movie's set on March 26. He wore a full chest plate and metal armour over his body as he and other crew members stood near what appeared to be an antiquity-style Greek trireme sitting in the water.

Holland's appearance on the movie's set came just one day after Damon and Zendaya were last photographed filming on location, as reported by People.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating further news about the production.

