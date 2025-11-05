"It's the greatest thing in world": Hailee Steinfeld opens up on her relationship with Josh Allen

Washington DC [US], November 5 : Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld opened up about her family life with her husband, Josh Allen, and her plans with him, reported People.

Hailee shared whether she wants to have kids in the future, "Of course," the actress replies without hesitation.

She talked about her marriage to Allen, saying that she's forever grateful to have found her person.

"I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world," Steinfeld said. "Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him," according to People.

Steinfeld and Allen, who first started dating in 2023, tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31. In a June edition of her Beau Society email newsletter, the actress shared all the "magical" details about her wedding weekend.

"I'm sitting here with Josh, and we're reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time," Steinfeld wrote. "Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we've been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs and tears."

She continued, "It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara. Our family and friends coming together amplified it," according to People.

Earlier this month, Steinfeld shared the "greatest thing" about being married to her husband. "What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule. So it's actually a blessing, I try to organise my time so I can be where he is," Steinfeld told the outlet.

