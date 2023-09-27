It's thrilling to see that films are doing well, says Imtiaz Ali

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter Imtiaz Ali has shared his perspective on Bollywood's resurgence after the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that films are once again finding success at the box office.

Ali was in the national capital to attend an event of the All India Management Association on Wednesday. He said, “The situation in the COVID has altered dramatically, and much of it will become a challenge. But also it will throw many opportunities to the young and fresh storytellers and movie makers. I feel that the options available today for movie makers in terms of OTT, digital, cinema, theatre etc. are far more than before COVID so I feel that this opportunity is going to be good for filmmakers.”

He added, “I feel that theatres are getting full, people are coming out. They just need to feel that what they are going to watch is something special. It's thrilling to see that films are doing so well at the box office. The Indian government has always been welcoming to the Indian film industry and I am very thankful about that.”

Ali also congratulated the Indian team for the Asian games. He said, “I would like to congratulate the Indian team in the Asian games and I hope that they do very very well each individual sportsman does very well”

Talking about his upcoming projects he stated, “There is a teaser that we have already put on to Netflix the film called ‘Chamkila.’”

'Amar Singh Chamkila' marks Diljit and Imtiaz's first on-screen collaboration.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

The makers have opted for a direct OTT release for their film. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will stream on the OTT platform Netflix in 2024.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Earlier, talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Making "Amar Singh Chamkila" on the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor