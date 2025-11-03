It's time to do 'Kanaa 2', says Aishwarya Rajesh to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Chennai, Nov 3 In the wake of the Indian Women's cricket team emerging World Champions, actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who played a cricketer in the Tamil superhit sports drama 'Kanaa', has now tweeted to Sivakarthikeyan, saying that it was time for them to do a sequel.

On Monday, actor Sivakarthikeyan took to his X timeline to congratulate the Indian Women's Cricket team which registered a historic win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals on Sunday.

Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Women’s Team on this historic win! Seven years ago, @Arunrajakamaraj manifested this through #Kanaa - the first-ever film on women’s cricket and our very first from my @SKProdOffl. This win feels truly special. @BCCIWomen #WomenInBlue #CWC25 #Kanaa."

'Kanaa', which revolved around the dreams of a woman cricketer, went on to emerge a superhit film. Aishwarya Rajesh, who played the lead in 'Kanaa', has now responded to actor Sivakarthikeyan's tweet. She wrote, "It’s time to do #Kanaa 2 @Siva_Kartikeyan (winking face with tongue)."

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya Rajesh too had congratulated the Indian Women's team. She had said, "From dreams to destiny! History has been made! Our women have conquered the world and brought glory home! A triumph of talent, grit, and heart — truly Champions in every sense! #WomensWorldCup #TeamIndia #Champions."

For the unware, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs to claim their first-ever World Cup crown. Shafali Verma top-scored with a fluent 87, while Deepti Sharma anchored the middle overs with a composed 58. Richa Ghosh provided late impetus with 34 runs.

Several stars including superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have congratulated the Indian Women's cricket team.

Several stars including superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have congratulated the Indian Women's cricket team.

Rajinikanth, in his congratulatory message, said, "What a glorious moment for India! 🇮🇳 Our Women in Blue have redefined courage, grace, and power inspiring generations to come. You’ve carried the tricolour across the world with fearless, unbreakable spirit. Many congratulations! 🙏🏻 History has been made. Jai Hind!"

His close friend and well known Tamil actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, in his congratulatory post, wrote, "The 1983 moment of Indian Women’s Cricket has arrived! Your names will live in folklore. Their legacy will ignite a million dreams. Congratulations, Team India!"

