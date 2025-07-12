"It's very bizarre": 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline says "people love to pay attention to weight"

Washington DC [US], July 12 : Actress and model Madelyn Cline addressed social media commentary about her appearance and shared that she is not interested in what the Internet has to say about her, reported E! News.

"People love to pay attention to weight specifically," she said, adding, "It's very bizarre to me."

She noted that fluctuations in her weight are nothing out of the ordinary.

"From season to season on 'Outer Banks', my appearance has changed with lots of factors: stress, breakups, healthy or unhealthy habits with food," she continued. "It's normal life."

Madelyn shared that as a performer, the camera "picks up everything," reported E! News.

"Like, damn," she added, "Can I not be on my period? Can I not have a beer the night before?"

The actress pointed out that fans could be just as unforgiving at times, adding, "In the comment sections, we are not always family," reported E! News.

Madelyn has also previously spoken out about the interest of people in her love life, which includes past relationships with co-star Chase Stokes and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, as per the outlet.

In February 2024, she addressed her breakup with the former, declaring that she didn't "owe anyone an explanation" for the split.

"I am a really private person," she said at the time, adding, "There's a part of me that is for me and nobody else," reported E! News.

