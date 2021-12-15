'It's very different from what I have done in the past' Vaani Kapoor on her upcoming movie Shamshera

Vaani Kapoor is currently in the headlines for her new release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' the actress gained many postivies remarks on her character, where she portrayed as transgender. After her recent realese now Vaani is all set for her upcoming film Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

During a talk with entarinment portal Vaani expressed her excitement for the film she said, "I mean it's the first time I am working with Karan Malhotra (director), Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Sir, so I think the cast and the way they have made the film is beautiful. Very different from what I have done in the past."

She further stated, "A period-drama, very different from the likes of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shuddh Desi Romance or even a Befikre. I feel nice that I am getting to experiment in whatever realms of possibilities that I have in terms of the script that comes my way. I feel it's different for me." The shooting of Shamshera has been wrapped up and the film is slated to release in 2022.

On being asked about her new projects she said "You know what happens is when you do films like these which are so wonderful, you want to wait it out and wait for something interesting to come your way again. I am just really hoping and praying something wonderful can come."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani just appeared in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and will be soon seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor.