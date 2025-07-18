'It's weird': Sophie Turner on romancing her GOT brother Kit Harington in new film

Los Angeles [US], July 18 : Sophie Turner, known for her performance as Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones,' will reunite with her on-screen brother Jon Snow, aka Kit Harington, People reported.

Having played siblings in the hit HBO series, the actors will be seen romancing each other in the upcoming film and things are a "bit weird."

Sophie and Kit have joined forces for Natasha Kermani's gothic horror film titled 'The Dreadful,' where they will be seen as lovers. According to a People report, Turner opened up about working again with her GOT co-star.

"I did a movie last year which I'm really excited about with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones," she said in an interview.

Turner confirmed playing on-screen lovers as she went on to apologise to their fans.

"We're doing a Gothic horror, but we play lovers. Sorry guys, it's really weird for all of us," the actress added as cited in People.

Back in February 2024, Sophie Turner announced reuniting with Kit Harington, posting a playful comment in her post. "I mean we couldn't NOT hang out again ya know. #thedreadful," she wrote.

'The Dreadful' is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses, following Anne (Sophie Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen (Marcia Gay Harden), who will be shown living a harsh life on the outskirts. Things start changing when a man (Kit Harington) returns from their past, setting off a sequence of unexpected events, stated Deadline.

The film's cast also features Laurence O'Fuarain and Jonathan Howard. Further details about the plot and the release date is still unknown.

Turner and Harington were among the key characters of 'Game of Thrones,' which ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019. Turner's Sansa Stark was the daughter of Ned Stark, who was assumed to have fathered Jon Snow outside his marriage.

Thus, the actors played half-siblings in the show, only for a different twist to be unveiled toward the series' end.

