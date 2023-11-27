"It's wonderful time for film industry": Michael Douglas talks about Indian cinema, 'RRR' Oscar win

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : American actor and film producer Michael Douglas talked about the way the Indian film industry is making its mark at the international level and also appreciated the music of 'RRR' and called it "spectacular" as its song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar this year.

While interacting with the media at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, he said, "It was spectacular, I mean bravo won the Oscar for the music but it was stunning. It deserves everything it gets and I think that it's a wonderful time for the film industry here to get the confidence."

He shared further while praising the movie and said that this kind of achievement gives confidence to the filmmakers to make good movies.

"It was a big-budget movie for any movie and I think it gives you more confidence to try to make good films."

He also thanked IFFI, saying, "Since we're just leaving right now, let me just thank the IFFI."

Douglas also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in the field of film production and finance.

He added, "As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we've seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it's been a very successful time."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor