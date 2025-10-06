It's wrap for Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal's 'The India Storry'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : The shooting for Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade-starrer 'The India Storry' has been completed.

On Monday, the makers shared the update, releasing a few BTS images from the sets.

"It's a Wrappp! The journey of emotions, truth, and resilience comes to a close! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade complete filming for #TheIndiaStorry a gripping drama inspired by real pesticide scandals that once shook the nation. Get ready for a story that will move hearts and spark conversations," the post read on the official Instagram handle of MIG Production & Studios.

In the film, Kajal Aggarwal portrays a lawyer, with one of the BTS images showing her in an intense interrogation scene with Shreyas Talpade.

Directed by Cheytan DK and produced by Sagar B Shinde and MIG Production and Studios, the film explores one of the major scandals involving pesticide companies.

Backed by MIG Production and Studios, The India Storry is slated for theatrical release in 2026.

