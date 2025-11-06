Iulia Vantur Becomes First Artist To Perform a Bollywood Song at the Vatican, Meets the Pope

In a landmark moment that beautifully united art, faith, and culture, actress cum singer Iulia Vantur made history by performing the Bollywood song “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” from 'Bodyguard' at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall. The performance marked the first time a Bollywood song was sung at the Vatican, in the presence of the Pope, and other esteemed guests, creating a proud milestone for India on the global stage. The occasion was part of the 60th anniversary celebration of Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s historic declaration that promotes dialogue, understanding, and unity among world religions. The event brought together thousands from around the world, including dignitaries, artists, and faith leaders, in a shared spirit of peace and togetherness.

Iulia also had the rare opportunity to meet His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. Reflecting on the meeting, she said,

“Meeting the Pope was an experience beyond words. His presence radiates warmth and kindness. It filled me with gratitude and a deep sense of calm, and reminded me that true faith lies in compassion, humility, and human connection.”

Her soulful rendition of “Teri Meri” deeply moved the audience, filling the sacred space with emotion and melody. Speaking about the experience, Iulia shared, “Singing Teri Meri at the Vatican was more than just a performance, it was a prayer through music. To bring an Indian song to such a spiritual place felt magical. It showed that music can cross every border, every faith, and speak the language of love.”

Iulia also sang the OG Romanian version of the song Teri Meri, followed by her new unreleased song “ Corinde Corinde”. The singer later joined Poo Bear along with international musicians namely Stephen Devassy, Vijay Yesudas and others for a moving rendition of “We Are the New World (Keep Doing Good),” an anthem celebrating unity, hope, and kindness.

Adding to the global significance of the moment, Iulia recorded a song with Grammy-winning American songwriter and producer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, the creative force behind hits like “Despacito” and several chart-toppers by Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, and Usher. “Recording alongside Poo Bear was an honour. He’s one of the most respected music creators in the world, and to sing with him on such a platform was unforgettable,” Iulia expressed.