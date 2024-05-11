Iulia Vantur describes her style as 'casual chic, cool glam'; says 'I love slip dresses'

New Delhi, May 11 Actress Iulia Vantur has described her style as 'casual chic, cool glam' and shared how she loves to live in slip dresses, as they are sexy and feminine.

Describing her fashion statement, the Romanian model and singer, Iulia told IANS: "Casual chic, lately cool glam, adapted to the Gen-Z trends, especially when it comes to my show or my music appearances. But I love and I live in slip dresses, they are my favourites, the comfiest, sexy and feminine. I also love suits - three-piece suits - powerful, sexy, it can be glam too."

Iulia shared that fashion is creativity and inspiration but it is not something that she follows blindly, no matter what.

"I choose trendy elements that suit my body, my personality, my style, and the message I want to convey to people around me because your look is also a visual business card," she said.

If she follows any Gen-Z fashion trends, Iulia added: "I do, especially when I go for my singing events or shows, when I go to the studio, jamming sessions or concerts. I feel comfy and cool wearing baggy, loose jeans and simple T-shirts. I don't go extreme with oversized jackets because I feel they don't suit me but I like them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor