Ivanka Trump arrives in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : United States former President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was spotted arriving in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that begins on Friday.

Ivanka was spotted at the airport and joins a long list of global celebrities who have been invited to March 1-3 extravaganza.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika later this year and the family is hosting pre-wedding celebrations that conclude on March 3.

Several film stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and international celebs, such as pop sensation Rihanna, American singer-songwriter J Brown and multi-instrumentalist songwriter and bassist Adam Blackstone are among the guestlist.

Former CEO of bp, Bob Dudley, bp CEO Murray Auchincloss and PMS Prasad, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, were in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day celebrations.

DLF CEO Kushal Pal Singh was also spotted among the guests who arrived at Jamnagar.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture during the festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar.

