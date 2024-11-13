“I’ve Always Been Drawn to Psychological Thrillers: Akshay Oberoi Begins Prep for His Next Psychological Thriller Resident

Actor Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for his next big project, a psychological thriller titled Resident. Known for his dedication to every role, Akshay has been spending time watching nearly 25 psychological thrillers to deeply understand the nuances and emotions required for his character. As a fan of the genre, he is excited to dive into this new role, which will begin shooting next month in Greece, after he wraps up his current film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in India.

Speaking about his preparation for the role, Akshay shared, "I’ve always been drawn to psychological thrillers because of how they challenge both the actors and the audience. There’s something about the complexity of the human mind and emotions that’s both fascinating and unsettling. For Resident, I’ve been immersing myself in the genre by watching almost 25 psychological thrillers—films that really delve into the depths of human psychology and mental conflict. I want to understand the subtleties of how emotions are portrayed in these kinds of films, from fear and paranoia to vulnerability and control. It’s a genre that demands precision, and I’m excited to explore that intensity with my character. We start shooting in Greece next month, and I can’t wait to bring this thrilling story to life. After completing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, this feels like the perfect shift into a completely different space as an actor."

With Resident, Akshay Oberoi is set to add another exciting project to his growing portfolio of diverse roles. His enthusiasm and in-depth preparation for the film promises a gripping and intense performance, as he continues to push the boundaries of his craft.