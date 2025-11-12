“I’ve Always Been Drawn to Stories That Challenge Me as an Actor”: Akshay Oberoi on His Next Film Resident

After the success of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, actor Akshay Oberoi is now gearing up to start shooting for his next film titled Resident, a psychological thriller that promises to take audiences on a gripping and unsettling journey into the human mind. Known for his ability to seamlessly slip into diverse and unconventional characters, Akshay takes on the lead role in this intense narrative that explores the darker corners of human psychology. Akash Goila is the director of this venture and produced by Filmeraa.



Speaking about the project, Akshay Oberoi shares, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, roles that demand emotional depth, unpredictability, and a bit of risk. 'Resident' is exactly that kind of film. It’s a psychological thriller that doesn’t just rely on fear or suspense, but digs deep into the psyche of its characters. The genre itself is dark, layered, and inevitable in its impact, it makes you confront truths you often avoid. After Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which had a completely different tone, I wanted to immerse myself in something intense and thought-provoking. Film 'Resident' gives me that opportunity, and I can’t wait to begin this new journey.”

With 'Resident', Akshay continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the few actors in the industry who constantly experiments with roles that break away from the mainstream mold. His commitment to variety and depth has made him one of the most exciting performers to watch in today’s cinematic landscape. Resident is expected to go on floors soon, with more details about the cast and production team to be announced in the coming weeks.