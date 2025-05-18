"I've always said I would..": Jason Biggs on doing 'American Pie' sequel

Washington [US], May 18 : Actor Jason Biggs shared whether he would be interested in doing another 1999 film 'American Pie' sequel.

American Pie is a 1999 film directed and co-produced by Paul Weitz and written by Adam Herz. The film's main ensemble cast includes Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Seann William Scott, with Eugene Levy, Shannon Elizabeth, Chris Owen, and Jennifer Coolidge in supporting roles.

Biggs recently spoke at City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval in New York City about whether he would like to be part of a potential American Pie 5 movie if it were made, reported People.

"Of course, of course, I would. I've always said I would 100% be down to work with those people again and to play that character again, and you know, it's one of the best experiences of my life," Biggs says of playing Jim.

"I'm very proud of it," the actor added of the franchise, which also starred Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge, Seann William Scott, Chris Klein, Tara Reid, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne and Eddie Kaye Thomas.

"I'm proud that 26 years later people are still talking about it, so I would for sure do another one," Biggs continued, reported People.

Biggs said about the franchise's lasting impact in 2024 when American Pie celebrated its 25th anniversary.

"There's now another one or two generations of people that have seen the movie, identified with the movie, liked the movie," Biggs said at the time. "It's been a really, really special thing for me," as per the outlet.

Biggs also shared that he keeps in contact with other cast members.

"Eddie Kaye Thomas, who played Finch in the movies, is one of my best friends," he says. "He lives on the East Coast, so we see each other, we talk a lot. Then everyone else, you know, there's texts that go around for sure," reported People.

