I've always wanted to do a fantasy rom-com like 'GodsJilla', says actor Tharshan

Chennai, Sep 15 Actor Tharshan, whose new film 'GodsJilla' went on floors on Monday on the occasion of his birthday, says that he had, for a long time, wanted to do a light hearted rom-com and that this upcoming film was one such project.

Talking exclusively to IANS, soon after the traditional pooja that marked the launch of the film, Tharshan said, "After the excellent response to my recently released film 'Surrender', I have been getting a series of action-oriented roles, mostly cop roles, just like the one I did in 'Surrender'. However, I wanted to break the mould and decided I would do a rom-com film as I have been wanting to do a light hearted rom-com for some time now. This film is a fantasy rom-com, and it appeared to be challenging. Also, it has been sometime since a film like Arai En 305il Kadavul in which God appears was made. So, I decided to take this up."

The film, which will feature ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Tharshan in the lead, will have Alisha Mirani playing the female lead.

Directed by Mohan Guruselva, the new age fantasy rom-com 'GodsJilla' is to be produced by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd and co-produced by Creative Entertainers and Distributors and PGS Productions.

The film will look to deliver a complete entertainer that will blend mythology, fantasy, humour, and heart-warming romance. At its core lies the story of a heartbroken young man whose disillusionment with love sparks a celestial intervention, leading to a journey of self-discovery, redemption, and love.

Apart from Gautham Vasudev Menon, Tharshan and Alisha Mirani, the film will also feature a big star-cast including Robo Shankar, KPY Vinoth and Black Pandi.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Shivraj and editing by Aravindh B. Ananth. Music for the film is by Karthik Harsha while art direction is by Sourabh Kesav.

Known for his genre-defying storytelling, director Mohan Guruselva promises to deliver a film that is both entertaining and emotionally resonant.

With its mix of surreal celestial landscapes and vibrant earthly visuals, complemented by soulful music and witty philosophical humour, ‘GodsJilla’ is designed to connect with today’s youth while remaining a family entertainer at heart.

The auspicious Pooja marks the beginning of principal photography. Audiences can expect ‘GodsJilla’ to be a refreshing big-screen experience that balances myth, magic, and modern love.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor