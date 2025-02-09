"I've been around too long": Denzel Washington on not scoring 'Gladiator II' Oscar nomination

Washington [US], February 9 : Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington shared his how "upset" he was on not getting another Academy Award nomination for his performance in 'Gladiator II'.

"Oscar, you're working on Othello on Broadway. Are you kidding me?" before playfully adding, "Awww. Oh, I'm so upset," he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "Listen, I've been around too long. I'm getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more and that's exciting."

Washington previously won the trophy for Glory in 1988 and Training Day in 2002 and earned a total of 10 nominations, as per the outlet.

Last year, there was speculation about his retirement and he said during that time, "There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Washington's next project will take place on stage as he's set to star in Broadway's Othello alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Washington talked about his co-star, saying, "He's nuts. I love him. He's complicated. But he's already got a handle on it. I'm not worried about that, because I don't like to learn the lines too soon. I was telling a young actor who asked, 'Why don't you like to learn them too soon?' I said: 'Because then I'm the voice I'm listening to delivering the cues to myself. I want to hear it from you, and that's going to affect how I say what I say.' For me, that works," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Othello opens on March 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor