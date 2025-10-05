"I've gotten to do so much with character I never thought I would": Elizabeth Olsen

Washington, DC [US], October 5 : Actor Elizabeth Olsen discussed her journey in the film industry and revealed that she is open to starring in more superhero movies, as reported by People.

"It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to," she said, adding, "I think the thing that's been so special about the last five years is I've gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do that I think fans also want to."

"I mean, these movies aren't for critics, these movies are for fans," Olsen added.

During a wide-ranging discussion as part of the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival's "A Conversation With..." series, Olsen reflected on her career.

She remembered feeling both "very lucky and very scared" when she joined the franchise as Wanda Maximoff over a decade ago. Olsen went on to earn an Emmy nomination for her performance in the 2021 limited series WandaVision.

"It's really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it," she said, later going on to address superhero-movie fatigue: "Some people have ongoing television series that they get to return to. Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial."

"There's nothing else really like it, and I don't know that I'll have [that] again unless it's for an ongoing show," said Olsen. "I do like that kind of consistency. It feels good. I mean, job security feels nice I think we can all agree on that," as quoted by People.

Olsen reflected on her cinematic debut in 2011's Martha Marcy May Marlene, as well as her subsequent career as a performer and producer on both big and small screens. On set, she wants "everybody to feel valued, and I want them to enjoy their job," as per the outlet.

"For it to be a bad atmosphere is not cool," she said of the behind-the-scenes work. "When you're a producer, or even when you're not and you're the lead actor, you are allowed to set the tone. That is what I look forward to: I want people to get into arguments that are about how to make it better. I don't want people having arguments about not feeling respected."

She continued, "Creative arguments are delicious, and debates are great. I love debating people. But you can only really do that in a healthy way coming from a place of respect."

Her latest project, the A24 rom-com Eternity, costarring Miles Teller and Callum Turner, opened the Hamptons International Film Festival on Friday, October 3.

"In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan (Olsen) is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive," a synopsis reads, as per the outlet.

Directed by David Freyne, Eternity's cast also includes John Early, Olga Merediz and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, according to People.

Eternity is in theatres on November 26.

