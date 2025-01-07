"I've had a long career and a lot of peaks and a lot of valleys": Adrien Brody reflects on his life after Golden Globes win

Los Angeles [USA], January 7 : Actor Adrien Brody reflected on his career from Oscar win in 2003 following his Golden Globe win for Best Actor Male in a Motion Picture-Drama, 'The Brutalist' on Sunday.

Brody emerged victorious from a competitive pool of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). With this, the Oscar-winning actor has added another accolade to his illustrious career.

At the backstage, the actor recalled the highs and lows of his acting career after his famous 2003 Oscar win for 'Pianist', reported Deadline.

"It has been decades, I've had a long life and career and a lot of peaks and a lot of valleys. It's given me perspective, it's given me great appreciation for this moment because it can go away," said Brody as quoted by Deadline.

Following his Golden Globes win, the 'Pianist' actor blessed his stars for having a great career but still believes that finding scripts like 'The Brutalist' is still a challenge for him.

Brody said, "I'm very grateful. I've had a very blessed career, but it's still a challenge to find work such as this. You can have a triumph in your life again is healing and rewarding and what it speaks to of my family's struggles and the hardships that they faced that have given me firm footing as an American actor."

At Golden Globes 2025 in LA, Brody expressed his deep gratitude, reflecting on his journey in Hollywood and the personal significance of his role in 'The Brutalist' in his emotional acceptance speech after winning the award

"I will cherish this moment forever," Brody said, adding, "This has been an incredible journey, and I'm proud to share this moment with all of you."

During his speech, Brody also honoured his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, praising her strength and resilience. Chapman, known for her work in fashion, has faced public challenges, including her previous marriage to Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Golden Globe Awards, broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton, celebrated the best in film and television, officially launching the 2025 awards season.

The star-studded event saw Hollywood's finest walking the red carpet, including celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Glen Powell, all showcasing stunning fashion choices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor