"I've had two knee surgeries..": Tom Hardy says his body is "falling to bits" from doing action movies

Washington [US], May 14 : Actor Tom Hardy, who is known for his roles and epic stunts in films like 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road', talked about his action-packed career and how it has taken a toll on his body.

"I loved playing Eddie in Venom. Juggling chainsaws. ... Put me on a unicycle and throw everything at me! I was just really trying to push myself as much as I could," said Hardy, reported People.

He later shared, "I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back, I've got sciatica as well," adding he's also dealing with plantar fasciitis.

"Where did that come from? And why? Why? And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well," Hardy shared, adding, "It's like, it's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better," according to People.

However, still Hardy is not ready to slow down and continue to act in action-packed films. He currently stars opposite Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in the crime series 'MobLand', and his latest action film 'Havoc' premiered on Netflix in April.

On whether he will reprise his role as the alien anti-hero, Hardy and director Kelly Marcel shared in an interview in October 2024 that they are aware that it is time to say good bye to Venom ahead of the release of 'Venom: The Last Dance', reported People.

"We knew it would be three," Marcel said. "We knew it was a trilogy and we knew it would end like this from the beginning."While Venom's time has seemingly come to an end, Hardy has admitted there is one crossover he always wished for his Venom versus Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"That's way beyond my control. And I'd love to do that, but that's not even a conversation to have at my level, of just being an actor in that world," shared Hardy, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor